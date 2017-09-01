Amazon adds music news to Flash Briefing

Amazon (NASDAQ:AMZN) Alexa’s “Flash Briefing” skill can now supply music news, per TechCrunch.

Users will need to enable the “Today in Music” skill to receive music news including new releases, artist news, upcoming events, and info on any new playlists.

The news is curated by the staff of Amazon Music, which offers a selection of free playlists and albums for Prime members or an all-access unlimited subscription service.

Adding music news could drive more general Alexa users towards the subscription music products.

