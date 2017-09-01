Deciphera Pharmaceuticals readies IPO

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (DCPH) files an S-1 in preparation for its U.S. debut.

The Waltham, MA-based biopharmaceutical firm develops cancer therapies designed to overcome drug resistance mechanisms that limit the durability of response of many medications.

Its lead candidate is Phase 1-stage DCC-2618 which inhibits certain kinase enzymes that drive cancers such as gastrointestinal stromal tumors. Another candidate is Phase 1-stage DCC-3014, designed to inhibitor another type of kinase that controls the survival and function of certain immunosuppressive tumor-associated macrophages (TAMs). A third candidate is rebastinib which inhibits a cancer cell-surface receptor called TIE2 that plays a key role in tumor angiogenesis and survival.

2017 Financials (6 mo.)($M): Operating Expenses: 18.4 (+64.3%); Net Loss: (18.3) (-61.9%); Cash Burn: (15.1) (-54.1%).