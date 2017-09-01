eHealth continues rally, shares up 3%

Thinly traded micro cap eHealth (EHTH +3.1% ) adds to its up move on 65% higher volume. Shares have rallied almost 40% since last week.

Today, CEO Scott Flanders issued a statement supporting the Trump Administration's effort to reform the Affordable Care Act's navigator program which is designed to help buyers of individual/family health insurance understand their coverage options and to find the most appropriate policy for them. He says the results have been "discouraging" thus far citing the high cost ($768/enrollment) and limited number of users.

Mr. Flanders praises HHS Secretary Tom Price for making progress in stabilizing the individual insurance market by beefing up enforcement in the special enrollment periods so people cannot wait until they are sick to buy health insurance and requiring people to pay past-due premiums before they can sign up for a new plan. On the negative side, he says legislation has fallen short of making health insurance affordable for middle-class families and the young, adding that replacing the individual mandate would be a good first step.

A couple of days ago, the company reported that only 10% of Medicare beneficiaries with prescription drug coverage were enrolled in a plan that provided the lowest possible price. It said customers at eHeathMedicare.com who comparison shopped could have saved an average of $45 per month