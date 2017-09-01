Korea Herald: Samsung Galaxy S9 could launch in January

Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF) could release the Galaxy S9 as early as January, according to The Korea Herald.

Samsung’s OLED panel shipments before the current S8 started in January this year while the device launched in March. The next OLED panel shipments will start in November, suggesting an earlier launch date.

An end of January debut would mean a mid-February global launch, which could put the phone in contention with Apple’s premium iPhone. The iPhone will announce on September 12 but is thought to have limited supplies initially due to its own OLED supply issues.

Previously: Samsung and Microsoft announce QLED, Xbox One X partnership (Sept. 1)