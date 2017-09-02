Stocks to watch next week

Key events are scheduled for the companies listed below during the upcoming holiday-shortened week.

Notable earnings reports: Dave & Buster's Entertainment (NASDAQ:PLAY) and Hewlett Packard Enterprises (NYSE:HPE) on September 5; Restoration Hardware (NYSE:RH), Guidewire (NYSE:GWRE) and JinkoSolar (NYSE:JKS) on September 6; Barnes & Noble (NYSE:BKS), Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR), Verifone (NYSE:PAY), Sigma Designs (NASDAQ:SIGM) and Dell Technologies (NYSE:DVMT) on September 7; Kroger (NYSE:KR) on September 8.

IPO quiet period expirations: YogaWorks (NASDAQ:YOGA), Ranger Energy Services (Pending:RNGR), Zealand Pharma (Pending:ZEAL) on September 5.

IPO lockup period expirations: Beyondspring (NASDAQ:BYSI) and Sienna Biopharmaceuticals (Pending:SNNA) on September 5; Presidio (NASDAQ:PSDO) on September 6.

Secondary offering lockup expirations: SiteOne Landscape (NYSE:SITE), J. Jill (NYSE:JILL), Upland Software (NASDAQ:UPLD), National Commerce (NASDAQ:NCOM), BeyondSpring (BYSI) on September 5; Pareteum (NYSEMKT:TEUM), Presidio (PSDO), MidSouth Bancorp (NYSEMKT:MSL), Digiliti Money Group (NASDAQ:DGLT) on September 6; CalAtlantic Group (NYSE:CAA) on September 7; Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) and Hyatt Hotels (NYSE:H) on September 8.

Notable annual meeting: Finisar (NASDAQ:FNSR) and Tucows (NYSEMKT:TCX) on September 5; Virtusa (NASDAQ:VRTU) and ViaSat (NASDAQ:VSAT) on September 7.

Sales update: Ameritrade (NASDAQ:AMTD) on September 5.

Special shareholder meeting: Staples (NASDAQ:SPLS) on September 6; Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM), Capital Bank Financial (NASDAQ:CBF) and First Horizon National (NYSE:FHN) on September 7.

Analyst/investor meeting: Humana (NYSE:HUM) on September 5; MasterCard (NYSE:MA) and Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) on September 7.

Business update call: FLIR Systems (NASDAQ:FLIR), Maxim Integrated Products (NASDAQ:MXIM), Nutanix (NASDAQ:NTNX) and Navidea Biopharmaceuticals (NYSEMKT:NAVB) on September 5; Synergy Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SGYP) and Alnylam Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ALNY) on September 7.

Barclays Global Consumer Staples Conference: Food executives will be among those talking shop at the three-day event. The sector is under watch after Campbell Soup (NYSE:CPN) posted alarming earnings and amid debate over the impact of Amazon's (NASDAQ:AMZN) Whole Food pricing strategy. Presenters include ConAgra Brands (NYSE:CAG), J.M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM), Hostess Brands (NASDAQ:TWNK), Kellogg (NYSE:K), Pinnacle Foods (NYSE:PF) and Hain Celestial (NASDAQ:HAIN).

Self-driving car watch: The autonomous vehicle industry looks for a boost from D.C. on September 6 with the House due to vote on a bill that could speed up development. Samsung (OTC:SSNNF, OTC:SSNLF), Waymo (GOOGL, GOOG), Uber (Private:UBER), Lyft (Private:LYFT), General Motors (NYSE:GM), Ford (NYSE:F), Tesla (NASDAQ:TSLA), Volkswgen (OTCPK:VLKAY), Volvo (OTCPK:GELYY) all have EV plans moving forward.

Barron's mentions: Hurricane Harvey is one of the most devastating storms of all time, but property and casualty insurers have heavy excess capital and can manage the claims that could reach $25B. Meanwhile, despite some short-term volatility, there's opportunity in refiners. With software beginning to "invent" products, Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX), Ansys (NASDAQ:ANSS) and New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) are among "new tech arms merchants." Nathan's Famous (NASDAQ:NATH) is growing profits while at a 40-45% discount to NAV.

Sources: EDGAR, Bloomberg, Nasdaq.com.