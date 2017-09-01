Restoration Robotics readies IPO

Restoration Robotics (OTC:HAIR) files an S-1 in preparation for its U.S. debut.

The San Jose, CA-based medical technology company makes the ARTAS System, a physician-assisted robotic device that helps doctors perform many of the repetitive tasks in a type of hair restoration procedure called follicular unit extraction surgery. The company says ARTAS can robotically assist the physician with many of the most challenging steps of the hair restoration process, including the dissection of hair follicles, site planning and recipient site making.

2017 Financials (6 mo.)($M): Revenue: 11.3 (+68.7%); Operating Expenses: 13.6 (+17.2%); Net Loss: (10.2) (+7.3%); CF Ops: (8.5) (+2.3%).