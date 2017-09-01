Cytori to restructure, cut 50% of workforce

Cytori Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CYTX) plans to implement a "substantial" corporate restructuring aimed at extending its cash runway. The initiative will include a 50% reduction in headcount.

CEO Marc Hedrick says, “Our need to conserve capital and focus our talented team on the priorities most relevant for stockholders and other key stakeholders has sadly required us to take action that will affect a number of valued and capable members of the Cytori team. In addition, we have engaged TAP Advisors to help us evaluate several potential opportunities the company has that could enhance our ability to create value for stockholders.”