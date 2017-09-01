MFS Investment Management declares monthly distributions

MFS California Municipal Fund (NYSEMKT:CCA) - $0.0440.
MFS Charter Income Trust (NYSE:MCR) - $0.0624.
MFS Government Markets Income Trust (NYSE:MGF) - $0.0314.
MFS High Income Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXE) - $0.0255.
MFS High Yield Municipal Trust (NYSE:CMU) - $0.0230.
MFS Intermediate High Income Fund (NYSE:CIF) - $0.0224.
MFS Intermediate Income Trust (NYSE:MIN) - $0.0322.
MFS Investment Grade Municipal Trust (NYSE:CXH) - $0.0390.
MFS Multimarket Income Trust (NYSE:MMT) - $0.0447.
MFS Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:MFM) - $0.0325.
MFS Special Value Trust (NYSE:MFV) - $0.0499.
Payable Sept. 29; for shareholders of record Sept. 13; ex-div Sept. 12.