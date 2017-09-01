Roku files for initial public offering

Streaming media firm Roku (Private:ROKU) has filed for an initial public offering with a placeholder amount of $100M, looking to take advantage of a "golden age of TV."

The company's been looking toward a $1B valuation even in a tough environment for tech IPOs. It's applied to list on Nasdaq under the symbol ROKU.

The company operates the No. 1 TV streaming platform in the U.S., according to a Q1 survey it commissioned from Kantar Millward Brown.

In its filing, it noted total revenues for the first half of 2017 of $199.7M (up 23.1% Y/Y). Of that, Player revenues were $117.3M (down 1.5%), and Platform revenues were $82.4M (up 91%).

Gross profit was up 51.9% to $76.5M. It's still losing money, but net losses fell to $24.2M in the first half from a year-ago loss of $33.2M.