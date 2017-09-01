Aon to buy real estate investment advisor from Colony NorthStar for $475M

Aon (NYSE:AON) agrees to acquire The Townsend Group from Colony NorthStar (NYSE:CLNS) for $475M, in an attempt to bolster its offering in alternative private market assets.

Townsend is a provider of global investment management and advisory services primarily focused on real estate, with $175.7B in assets under advisory and $14.5B in assets under management as of year-end 2016.

Aon says the deal will bring greater depth of expertise in real estate and real assets to its distribution scale and further its ability to provide more attractive investment opportunities for clients.