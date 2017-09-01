New XXVI holding company is last step in Alphabet restructuring

Google parent Alphabet (GOOG -0.2% , GOOGL -0.3% ) is undergoing a final step in its structural transformation designed to protect and separate its moonshot projects from the core search business, with the creation of a new holding company.

XXVI Holdings will be a separate entity that owns the equity of each of the Alphabet companies, including Google.

The creation of Alphabet as a parent started the process of separating Google's ventures into areas such as self-driving cars (Waymo) and healthcare (Verily) from Google, but those "Other Bets" units were technically still Google subsidiaries.

Now they'll be subsidiaries of Alphabet, legally separate from Google -- which is becoming an LLC with no tax effects, as a result of becoming a business owned by a holding company.