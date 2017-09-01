Rio Tinto completes $2.69B Coal & Allied sale, adjusts guidance

Rio Tinto (NYSE:RIO) says it completed the sale of its Coal & Allied thermal coal business in Australia to China's Yancoal (OTC:YACAF, YZC) for A$3.5B (US$2.69B), and adjusts its guidance for 2017 thermal coal production.

With production from all Hunter Valley coal operations transferring to Yancoal, RIO revised its guidance for 2017 thermal coal production to 13M-14M metric tons from 17M-18M metric tons previously.

Flush with cash, the deal is prompting renewed speculation about what Rio will do with the sale proceeds; more debt repayment and some more money for shareholders are the two most likely uses for the money, Morningstar's Mathew Hodge says.

Earlier this week, Rio opened its $468M Silvergrass iron ore mine in Western Australia, which will add another 10M metric tons to its annual production capacity.