New York Times looks to nonprofit support for projects

The New York Times (NYT +0.9% ) will start turning toward nonprofit funding to support some of its more ambitious projects, a growing approach to handling such things as high-cost investigative work.

The Times and other papers have done projects in the past with nonprofit partners, but the new move is formalizing that approach with a dedicated editor, Janet Elder.

She'll be answering a growing number of requests from philanthropies and universities who want to help support the company's journalism, it says.

The move follows a similar decision by The Guardian in the UK, which launched a nonprofit arm earlier this week.