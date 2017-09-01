Pacific Drilling falls below NYSE continued listing standards

Pacific Drilling (NYSE:PACD) -2.3% AH after saying it received notice from the NYSE that it is below compliance with the exchange's continued listing standards.

NYSE says PACD's 30-day trading average dipped below $1/share as of Aug. 30, and the company would be delisted if it does not return to compliance within six months; PACD has until Sept. 15 to address the share price deficiency with the NYSE.

However, PACD's market cap has dropped below $15M, and the NYSE would delist the company on Sept. 13 unless the figure "increases materially," regardless of the status of the share price deficiency.