Tesla's success one reason Morgan Stanley foresees 1B electric cars by 2050

Morgan Stanley predicts more than 1B electric vehicles will be on the road by 2050, and Tesla's (NASDAQ:TSLA) success is a major reason why after showing that "the consumer preference for internal combustion engines can be swayed."

"The Tesla Model S has taken a 30% share in the $100K-plus U.S. luxury market share, and with over 400,000 orders in less than a month after initial launch, the Tesla Model 3 launch also suggests there is plenty of consumer demand for the right electric vehicle product at the right price," Stanley analysts write.

Although many other vehicles have failed to sell, Stanley says the technology and usability are improving, and charging times are falling - "There will come an inflection point where range and usability combine with the right price."