Huntington Ingalls wins $2.8B contract for aircraft carrier overhaul

Huntington Ingalls (NYSE:HII) says its Newport News Shipbuilding division was awarded a $2.8B contract to overhaul the USS George Washington nuclear powered aircraft carrier for the U.S. Navy.

HII says the refueling and complex overhaul will include the refueling of the ship’s reactors, as well as extensive modernization work to more than 2,300 compartments, 600 tanks and hundreds of systems; major upgrades also will be made to the flight deck, catapults, combat systems and the island.

The USS George Washington is the sixth Nimitz-class carrier to undergo such an overhaul; work will continue through August 2021.