New fires break out at Arkema chemical factory in Texas

New fires have erupted at the Arkema (OTCPK:ARKAF, OTCPK:ARKAY) chemical plant in Crosby, Tex.; the news is not a surprise, since more fires had been expected after a container holding liquid organic peroxide caught fire and exploded yesterday morning.

Arkema says it still cannot access the facility, and it expects eight other containers of organic peroxides to ignite in coming days; nearby residents have been told not to return to their homes.

Floodwaters from Hurricane Harvey engulfed the plant's backup generators and knocked out the refrigeration necessary to keep the compounds from degrading and catching fire.