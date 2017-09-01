United Continental advances plans for full Houston schedule to Sept. 8

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) plans to resume full service at Houston’s George Bush Airport by Sept. 8, more than a week earlier than it had previously expected.
United normally operates ~480 flights a day in and out of Bush, its no. 2 U.S. hub behind Chicago’s O’Hare; it says its Houston lobbies, check-in counters, terminals and airline clubs are up and running.
Other airlines that operate fewer flights to Houston also have started flying to Bush, including Delta (NYSE:DAL) and American (NASDAQ:AAL); Spirit Airlines (NASDAQ:SAVE) resumed operations today.
Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV) is a bit behind, as it does not expect to resume flights until Saturday at Houston’s Hobby Airport, where it is the main operator, and reaching full service on Sept. 9.
