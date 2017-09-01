Bloomberg: Canadian Natural near deal to buy Cenovus's Pelican Lake

Canadian Natural Resources (NYSE:CNQ) is near a deal to acquire Cenovus Energy's (NYSE:CVE) Pelican Lake oil asset in Alberta for ~C$1B (US$807M), Bloomberg reports.

CNQ and Cona Resources (OTC:NBZZF), which also has made a bid, were obvious bidders for Pelican Lake because both have experience running similar heavy oil assets, according to the report; CNQ owns a similar operation nearby in Pelican Lake, while Cona operates one at its Cactus Lake property.

CVE is selling assets to help finance its C$17.7B purchase of ConocoPhillips’ Canadian oil and assets, which was announced in March, and has said it expects to sale more than C$5B in asset by the end of this year.