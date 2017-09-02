Status report: Texas pipelines and terminals slowly coming back online

The latest status on pipelines and terminals affected by Harvey, via Argus News:

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) resumed limited service on part of its Houston crude distribution system and restarted a refined products pipeline from Texas City into the Houston area; refined products pipeline service resumed at its East Houston terminal to deliver gasoline, diesel and jet fuel to the Dallas area and west Texas; started limited storage and distribution services at its Corpus Christi terminal; expects to restart its BridgeTex and Longhorn crude pipelines over the weekend once assessments are complete.

NuStar Energy's (NYSE:NS) Corpus Christi North Beach terminal is back on line after power was restored.

TransCanada's (NYSE:TRP) MarketLink crude pipeline - the southern segment of the Keystone system - remains offline.

Part of Shell Midstream Partners' (NYSE:SHLX) Zydeco crude pipeline will remain down pending further assessments; the portion of Zydeco from Port Neches, Tex, to Houma, La., is operating.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) says crude deliveries on the Seaway pipeline system are mostly in service but may be on allocation or shut "from time to time" because of disruptions of electrical power to pump stations or restrictions at receipt points.

Refinery outages have shut refined product segments on much of the Explorer pipeline into the mid-continent and Texas sections of Colonial Pipeline's system into the Atlantic coast and New York markets.

The Port of Houston is mostly open; ports of Corpus Christi, Houston, Texas City, Galveston and Freeport have reopened with restrictions.