Trump prepping withdrawal from S. Korea trade deal - WaPo

Internal preparations for ending the deal are well along, according to the report, and the formal withdrawal process could begin as soon as this week. Behind the move is Trump's frustration that South Korea's newly-elected (in May) president isn't interested in accepting the White House's initial trade demands.

Among senior White House officials opposing the move, say sources, are national security adviser H.R. McMaster, Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, and National Economic Council chief Gary Cohn. Behind their opposition: With North Korea launching missiles and testing nuclear weapons, now's probably not the best time to isolate Seoul.

South Korea ETFs: EWY, KF, KEF, KORU, DBKO, FKO, DXKW, QKOR, HEWY, KOR