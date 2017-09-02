Exxon restarting Baytown refinery; Phillips 66 preparing to resume Sweeny

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says it is restarting its 560K bbl/day Baytown, Tex., refinery - second largest in the U.S. - six days after it was shut because of heavy rain from Hurricane Harvey.

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) says it is preparing to resume operations at its Sweeny refinery and its Beaumont terminal in Texas; its Pasadena refined products terminal is resuming truck loading for gasoline this afternoon, while operations at its Gulf Coast fractionation plant in Mont Belvieu are suspended.

Also, Occidental Petroleum (NYSE:OXY) has loaded and shipped its first crude oil cargo from its Western Gulf Coast terminal at the Port of Corpus Christi since Harvey.