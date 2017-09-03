N.Korea claims hydrogen bomb test

North Korea conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear test on Sunday, which it said was "perfect success in the test of a hydrogen bomb for an ICBM."

"South Korea is finding, as I have told them, that their talk of appeasement with North Korea will not work, they only understand one thing!" President Trump wrote on Twitter.

The U.S. Geological Survey estimated that a tremor set off by the blast at the Punggye-ri underground test site had a magnitude of 6.3, but was so strong that it shook buildings in China and Russia.

