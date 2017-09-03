BRICS summit kicks off in China

Leaders from Brazil, Russia, India, China and South Africa are gathering in Xiamen, China for the ninth summit meeting of the BRICS group of nations.

"Given the difference in national conditions, history and cultures, it is only natural we may have some differences in pursuing our cooperation," President Xi said in opening remarks. "However, enhancing collaboration the BRICS countries can achieve steady progress in our cooperation."

BRICS accounts for 23% of the world economy, 16% of foreign trade, 12% of outbound investment and contributes to more than 50% of global economic growth.

