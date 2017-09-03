NAFTA talks continue through weekend

Mexico will not accept any NAFTA conditions that "goes against our dignity as a nation," President Pena Nieto announced during his fifth state of the nation address.

"The relationship with the new government of the U.S., like any other nation, must be based on irrevocable principles: sovereignty, defense of the national interest and protection of our migrants."

Trade negotiators from Mexico, Canada and the U.S. are working through the weekend to present more proposals to revamp NAFTA, an accord that underpins more than $1.2T in annual cross-border trade.

