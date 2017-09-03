Colonial Pipeline to reopen key segment; Valero ramping up Texas refineries

Colonial Pipeline says it expects to restart the main distillate line between Houston and Hebert, Tex., tomorrow and the gasoline line between the two points by Tuesday after being shut by Hurricane Harvey.

Colonial’s system east of Lake Charles, La., continues to operate, but the company has warned that deliveries would be affected by reduced supplies.

Colonial is the biggest U.S. refined products system, and feeds markets such as New York, Washington and Atlanta; it is owned by Koch Industries, South Korea’s National Pension Service, Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B), among others.

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) says it is ramping up production at its 293K bbl/day Corpus Christi, Tex., refinery and 89K bbl/day Three Rivers, Tex., refinery; the 225K bbl/day Texas City refinery is operating at full production.

Power reportedly has been restored at Total's (NYSE:TOT) 225K bbl/day Port Arthur, Tex., refinery.

Also, Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) is requesting a Jones Act waiver to allow it to use foreign vessels to move crude and other products to and from its 260K bbl/day Alliance refinery in Louisiana.

~5.5% of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil output, or 96K bbl/day, remains shut due to Harvey, according to the latest figures from the federal Bureau of Safety and Environmental Enforcement.