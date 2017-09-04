Markets rattled by Korea tensions

North Korea appears to be readying a launch for a ballistic missile, possibly an ICBM, a day after it conducted its sixth and most powerful nuclear detonation.

The report from Yonhap news agency saw the Japanese yen, gold and sovereign bonds rise overnight, while futures pointed to a difficult day for global equities.

"Any threat to the U.S. or its territories... will be met with a massive military response," said U.S. Defense Secretary Jim Mattis, adding that President Trump had been briefed on all available options.

Asia: Nikkei -1% ; Hang Seng -1% ; Sensex -0.9%.

European futures: FTSE 100 -0.3% ; CAC 40 -0.6% ; DAX -0.7%

U.S. futures: Dow -0.4% ; S&P -0.5% ; Nasdaq -0.5%

Gold +0.9% to $1343/ounce, while the dollar is 0.7% lower to ¥109.44.

