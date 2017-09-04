Trump makes N.Korea trade threat

"The U.S. is considering, in addition to other options, stopping all trade with any country doing business with North Korea," President Trump wrote on Twitter.

While Pyongyang has a small impact on world trade flows, a few large economies - China, India, Russia and Pakistan - do business with the isolated nation.

The United Nations Security Council is also set to meet later today to discuss fresh sanctions against the Kim Jong-un regime.

ETFs: FXI, RSX, EPI, ASHR, RUSL, INDY, INDA, YINN, CAF, EWH, KWEB, RUSS, SCIF, YANG, CYB, INDL, GXC, FXP, ERUS, PGJ, RSXJ, PIN, MCHI, INXX, HAO, CQQQ, TAO, IIF, INP, CNY, INR, CHIX, INCO, PEK, CHIQ, CHN, SMIN, TDF, KBA, QQQC, RBL, SCIN, PAK, ASHS, XPP, CNXT, CHAU, YXI, CN, FCA, YAO, CHAD, GCH, CXSE, JFC, FXCH, CHII, CHIE, ECNS, AFTY, KFYP, CHIM, EWHS, FCHI, CWEB, FHK, ASHX, CNYA, HAHA, CNHX, XINA