Merkel: Turkey won't become EU member

In an apparent shift of her position, German Chancellor Angela Merkel is looking to end Turkey's membership talks with the EU.

"I'll speak to my [EU] colleagues to see if we can reach a joint position on this so that we can end these accession talks," she said during a televised debate weeks before the German election.

The comments are likely to worsen already strained ties between the two NATO allies that have deepened since President Erdogan's crackdown in the aftermath of last year's failed coup.

