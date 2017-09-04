Harvey reworks debt ceiling talks

"The president and I believe that it [raising the federal debt limit] should be tied to the Harvey funding," Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin told Fox News, warning that foot-dragging by Congress could hamper the relief effort.

The Trump administration's aid request would add $7.4B to dwindling FEMA disaster aid coffers and $450M to finance disaster loans for small businesses.

The Treasury bumped up against the $19.8T debt limit in March, and has since then been using "extraordinary measures" to buy more time, but the CBO expects those steps to expire in early to mid-October.

