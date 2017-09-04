Globalization champions BRICS summit

The BRICS summit in Xiamen, China opened with President Xi calling for the "promotion of free trade and an open world economy," while standing up together "against a growing tide of protectionism."

"BRICS country cooperation is not a talking shop but a task force that gets things done," he told the leaders of Brazil, Russia, India and South Africa. "Our goal is to build a big market of trade and investment, promote smooth flow of currency and finance, improve connectivity of infrastructure and build close bonds between the peoples."

