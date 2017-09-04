WTO backs Boeing in blow to EU

Boeing (NYSE:BA) has notched a key victory in a long-running U.S. trade dispute with the EU over government backing for the planemaker and rival Airbus (OTCPK:EADSY).

The WTO's appellate body overturned a lower-level ruling that $8.7B in tax incentives awarded by Washington state to Boeing for the development of the 777X jetliner constituted the most serious transgression of subsidy restrictions.

"This was a sweeping and clean win for the United States," Boeing General Counsel J. Michael Luttig said in a statement.