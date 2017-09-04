Valero says two key Texas refineries recover to pre-Harvey levels

Valero Energy (NYSE:VLO) says its 293K bbl/day Corpus Christi refinery and 225K bbl/day Texas City refinery, both shut down by Hurricane Harvey, have recovered to pre-hurricane levels of operation.

VLO also says it is preparing to resume operations at the 293K bbl/day Port Arthur refinery, which is in the “final stages” of storm damage evaluation, the 191K bbl/day Houston refinery will increase rates “as transportation and logistics infrastructure becomes more available,” and the 89K bbl/day Three Rivers refinery is ramping up operations.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) says the restart at its 560K bbl/day Baytown facility is "making good progress," while the 362K bbl/day Beaumont refinery remains closed due to flooding; XOM's pipeline division is initiating supply of gasoline and other fuels to the Houston area after making progress on restarting the lines.

Also, Explorer Pipeline says its 28-inch line running from Texas to Oklahoma started as scheduled yesterday, and expects its other 24-inch pipeline, which runs from Oklahoma into the Midwest, to start today.

Explorer is owned by Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX), Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC), Sunoco Logistics (NYSE:ETP) and Royal Dutch Shell (RDS.A, RDS.B).