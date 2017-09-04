United Tech has $23B deal to buy Rockwell Collins (updated)

United Technologies (NYSE:UTX) has reached a deal to buy Rockwell Collins (NYSE:COL) for $23B, the biggest-ever aerospace deal, The Wall Street Journal reports.

That's $140/share in cash and stock, with Rockwell shareholders getting $93.33/share in cash with the remaining $46.67 in UTX stock. Both boards have approved.

And it's likely that the new mega-company might break itself in two in time, as some analysts expect.

Updated: The companies have announced the deal, which comes to $30B including Rockwell Collins' net debt. It confirms the reported terms, subject to a 7.5% collar centered on UTC's Aug. 22 closing price of $115.69.

On a 2017 pro forma basis, the combined sales are greater than $8B; the deal's expected to generate cost synergies of more than $500M and will be accretive to UTC adjusted EPS after the first full year following the closing.

Previously: Airbus urges United Tech to stay focused on fixing problems amid M&A talk (Aug. 30 2017)

Previously: WSJ: United Technologies near $20B-plus deal to buy Rockwell Collins (Aug. 29 2017)