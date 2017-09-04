Tronc brings New York Daily News home with acquisition

Tronc (NASDAQ:TRNC), the former Tribune Publishing, says it has acquired the New York Daily News -- adding another major-market daily by bringing the paper back under its umbrella.

Tribune Publishing had founded the New York Daily News in 1919; it now has 25M unique monthly visitors to NYDailyNews.com.

Major financial terms weren't disclosed, but no cash is changing hands. Tronc is taking on operational and pension liabilities (which may come to $30M), which it plans to meet from Daily News cash flow. And the deal includes 100% ownership of the paper's printing facility in Jersey City, New Jersey (along with a 49.9% interest in a joint venture owning the land on which the facility is located).

Tronc is also the parent of the Los Angeles Times, the Chicago Tribune and several other dailies.