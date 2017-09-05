RhythmOne acquires YuMe

YuMe (NYSE:YUME) announces that it agreed to a deal to be acquired by RythmOne for a total consideration of approximately $185M. Under the terms of the agreement, YuMe shareholders will receive $1.70 per share in cash and 7.325 shares in RhythmOne stock.

The boards of directors of RhythmOne and YuMe have each unanimously approved the acquisition.The transaction is expected to close by Q1 of 2018.

YuMe Stockholders will own approximately 34% of the combined entity.

The deal is expected to generate run rate cost synergies of $10-12M in the first full year after closing.

"Together, RhythmOne and YuMe have an opportunity to transform digital advertising with an adaptive platform that connects premium demand and supply with efficiency and performance at its core," says YuMe CEO Paul Porrini.

Source: Press Release