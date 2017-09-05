Cellectis down 29% premarket on FDA hold on studies of UCART123 after fatality

Cellectis S.A. (NASDAQ:CLLS) slumps 29% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement that the FDA has placed its two Phase 1 clinical trials evaluating T-cell therapy UCART123 on clinical hold after a patient died due to cytokine release syndrome (CRS) who also developed grade 4 (life-threatening) capillary leak syndrome.

The patient was a participant in the BPDCN (Blastic Plasmacytoid Cell Neoplasm) study who died nine days after receiving UCART123.

The first patient treated in the other study in acute myeloid leukemia (same dose) developed grade 3 (severe) CRS and grade 4 capillary leak syndrome that were resolved after a stay in the intensive care unit.

The Data Safety Monitoring Board has recommended lowering the dose from 6.25 x 10(4) UCART123 cells/kg (from 6.25 x 10(5) cells/kg) and capping preconditioning with cyclophosphamide to a total dose of 4 grams over three days.

