GP Strategies acquires CLS Performance Solutions

GP Strategies Corporation (NYSE:GPX) acquired certain assets and the business of CLS Performance Solutions Limited.

CLS will operate as part of GP Strategies' Performance Readiness Solutions group effective September 1.

This acquisition will extend GP Strategies' ability to deliver ERP systems training and user adoption services in the United Kingdom and throughout Europe.

Deborah Ung, Executive Vice President of GP Strategies' Performance Readiness Solutions group, said, "We have a long history of partnering with CLS to support client user adoption and change initiatives associated with ERP implementations. It is a natural fit to have them join the GP Strategies team so we can more strategically support both our customers and partners in Europe."

Press Release