Total to sell remaining stake in Norway's Gina Krog oil field

Total (NYSE:TOT) said Monday it agrees to sell its remaining 15% interest in the Gina Krog oil and gas field offshore Norway to Kuwait's Kufpec, so it can focus on other opportunities in Norway.

TOT says the sale is part of a larger deal with Kufpec that was agreed upon in 2016; the combined transactions will total $617M.

After completion of the sale, Kufpec will own a 30% stake in the field alongside Statoil (NYSE:STO) with 58.7% and smaller stakes held by PGNiG Upstream International and Aker BP.