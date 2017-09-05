Avnet acquires Dragon Innovation

Avnet (NYSE:AVT) has acquired Dragon Innovation for an undisclosed term.

"With the addition of Dragon Innovation to our connected ecosystem, Avnet further meets the needs for companies of all sizes head on -- helping them launch new hardware products in an efficient and cost-effective manner that accelerates time to market," said Bill Amelio, chief executive officer of Avnet. "Dragon Innovation's hardware manufacturing expertise augments Avnet's design and supply chain capabilities beyond electronic components to encompass the entire finished product. Equally important, Dragon Innovation complements our digital strategy by delivering their services through a combination of software and access to subject matter experts matched to the customers' needs as they move swiftly through the stages of product development."

"By providing customers with the fastest, simplest, safest way to manufacture at scale, Dragon Innovation's vision is to make manufacturing feel easy. We use a combination of technology and human expertise built into accessible, straightforward online tools," said Scott N. Miller, chief executive officer of Dragon Innovation.

