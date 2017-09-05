Reuters: Western Digital will drop chip unit bid for stronger joint venture

Western Digital (NYSE:WDC) will drop out of the consortium bid for Toshiba’s (OTCPK:TOSBF, OTCPK:TOSYY) chip unit if offered a bigger piece of the chip joint venture between the companies, per Reuters sources.

Toshiba missed a self-imposed deadline last week to finalize the chip unit sale.

Talks with the Western Digital consortium slowed due to concerns the company’s participation would create antitrust complications.

Toshiba needs to clear all regulatory hurdles for the chip unit sale before reporting full-year results in March, which could lead to a Tokyo delisting if the unit hasn’t completed its sale.

Western Digital shares are up 1.55% premarket.

Previously: Western Digital apologizes to Toshiba (Sept. 1)