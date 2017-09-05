BioCryst Pharma's HAE candidate BCX7353 successful in mid-stage study; shares ahead 11% premarket

BioCryst Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:BCRX) is up 11% premarket, albeit on only 460 shares, in response to its announcement of final results from its Phase 2 APeX-1 study assessing BCX7353 as a preventative treatment to reduce the frequency of attacks in patients with hereditary angioedema (HAE).

Final results from the three parts of the trial showed treatment with BCX7353 reduced HAE attacks as much as 90% compared to placebo.

The company plans to meet with U.S. and European regulators in Q4 to finalize the Phase 3 program. Pivotal clinical trials should start in Q1 2018.

Management will host a conference call today at 9:00 am ET to discuss the data.

