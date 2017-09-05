Reuters: EPA considering limits for dicamba weed killer

The EPA is considering banning sprayings of the agricultural herbicide dicamba after a deadline sometime next year, Reuters reports, citing state officials advising the agency on its response to crop damage linked to the weed killer.

Setting a cutoff date would aim to protect plants vulnerable to dicamba, after growers across the U.S. farm belt reported the chemical drifted from where it was sprayed this summer, causing damage to soybeans and other crops, according to the report.

A ban could hurt sales by Monsanto (NYSE:MON) and DuPont (NYSE:DD), which sell dicamba weed killers and soybean seeds with MON’s dicamba-tolerant Xtend trait; BASF (OTCQX:BASFY) also sells a dicamba herbicide.