ASML will double its EUV lithography shipments in 2018

ASML (NASDAQ:ASML) will double its shipments of extreme-ultraviolet lithography equipment next year, according to Nikkei.

ASML is entering mass production of the equipment and expects to ship 12 units this year and 24 units next year, which ramps up from 14 total in the past three years. Each unit has a starting price of $119M.

Extreme-ultraviolet or EUV lithography uses ultraviolet light to etch smaller patterns on wafers.

The units can reportedly process 2K wafers per day.

ASML holds about an 80% share of the global chip lithography market and clients include Samsung and Intel.