Oramed announces successful meeting with FDA for oral insulin; shares ahead 15% premarket

Oramed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORMP) announces that it has successfully concluded its meeting with the FDA regarding ORMD-0801, the Company's novel oral insulin formulation.

The FDA gave clear guidance that the regulatory pathway for submission of ORMD-0801 will be a Biologics License Application (BLA). Such a pathway would grant a full 12 years of marketing exclusivity for ORMD-0801 if approved. Also, an additional six months of exclusivity can be granted if the product also receives approval for use in pediatric patients.

Specific recommendations for clinical trials are also made to provide pivotal data prior to registration.

At the suggestion of the FDA, Oramed also plans to initiate a three-month trial in patients with type 2 diabetes to evaluate the effect of ORMD-0801 on HbA1c, the main FDA registrational endpoint, later this year.