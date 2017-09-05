Insmed's inhalable amikacin successful in late-stage study, shares up 77% premarket

Insmed (NASDAQ:INSM) is up 77% premarket on increased volume in response to its announcement of positive top-line results from a Phase 3 clinical trial, CONVERT, assessing ALIS (amikacin liposome inhalation suspension) in adult patients with treatment-resistant nontuberculous mycobacterial lung disease caused by mycobacterium avium complex (MAC).

The study met its primary endpoint of a statistically valid proportion of patients in the ALIS + guideline-based therapy (GBT) cohort achieving culture conversion by month 6 compared to GBT alone.

Treatment-emergent adverse events were similar between the treatment arms.

The company plans to pursue accelerated approval in the U.S. where ALIS has Breakthrough Therapy, Fast Track and QIDP status.

15 months ago, the company withdrew its European marketing application for the product, branded as ARIKAYCE, after a negative vote by the advisory group CHMP citing the need for more efficacy data (the application was based on Phase 2 results).

Management will host a conference call this morning at 8:30 am ET to discuss the results.

