Jacobs selected to provide EPCM services for Evonik’s new silica plant

Jacobs Engineering Group (NYSE:JEC) selected by Evonik to provide engineering, procurement and construction management (EPCM) services for its new precipitated silica production plant located near Charleston, South Carolina.

Jacobs was selected as the EPCM contractor for its application of inherent safety in facility design, safety leadership during field execution and in-depth knowledge of Evonik’s facility standards and requirements.

Construction of the plant is targeted for completion in 2018.

“Safety is a top priority for Jacobs and Evonik, and this project demonstrates the commitment we both have to provide a safe environment for our people who design, build and eventually work at the new plant,” said Jacobs Life Sciences, Consumer Goods and Manufacturing Senior Vice President and General Manager Ken Gilmartin. “Once manufacturing commences, it will leave a lasting impact on Evonik’s consumers and the community as a whole, providing safer, more energy-efficient tires.”

Press Release