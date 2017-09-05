Russel Metals announces acquisition of Color Steels

Russel Metals (OTCPK:RUSMF) acquired Color Steels Inc. on September 1, for an undisclosed term.

The current management team will remain in place and David Sanderson will continue as President of Color Steels.

John Reid, President and Chief Operating Officer of Russel Metals stated, "This unique opportunity allows us to grow our Canadian service center footprint through the acquisition of a profitable, well-run company. The acquisition of Color Steels expands our Canadian service center product offerings into processed pre-painted flat-rolled product. We welcome the employees and customers of Color Steels to our Russel Metals team."

Press Release