Nasdaq to acquire eVestment for $705M

A content and analytics provider, eVestment has more than 2K institutional investor clients, including 92% of the top asset managers, 76% of the top consulting firms, and 80% of the top 20 pension funds.

"eVestment is the definitive source from asset managers of critical fund-level and investment-level data and analytics to enable asset owners to make informed decisions,” says Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) CEO Adena Friedman.

The $705M purchase will be funded with a mix of cash on hand and debt.

A conference call to discuss is set for 8:30 ET.

Source: Press Release