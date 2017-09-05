Crude oil moves higher as gasoline prices are crushed

U.S. crude oil futures are on the rebound this morning as U.S. refineries begin to come back online following hurricane Harvey, while gasoline prices are tumbling following a two-year high last week; U.S. October crude +1.2% to $47.88/bbl while October RBOB futures -4.2% to $1.6743/gal.

As the refineries continue to come back online, there will likely be increased demand for crude, and driving season also is coming to a close after the holiday weekend, further decreasing demand for gasoline; the Colonial Pipeline, the largest U.S. refined products pipeline, is set to restart shipments today, allowing refined products to be transported from Texas to the eastern U.S.

Reconstruction in the aftermath of Hurricane Harvey could boost fuel use in the months ahead and prove positive for the oil market, Goldman Sachs says, although looming Hurricane Irma could crimp demand.

